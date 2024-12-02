Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that no decision has been made yet if Lawrence (concussion) will play again this season, Kainani Stevens of the Jaguars' team website reports.

Lawrence is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Texans following a vicious forearm to the head from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The 2-10 Jaguars are in last place in the AFC South and all but eliminated from postseason contention, so it may make sense for the team to take a cautious approach with Lawrence, who is also dealing with an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder that could require offseason surgery. Mac Jones replaced Lawrence in the second quarter and completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in relief, almost leading a comeback after the Jaguars were down 23-6 in the fourth quarter.