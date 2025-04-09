Lawrence (shoulder) will be limited during the spring as he continues to recovery from AC joint surgery, Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence underwent surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder Dec. 17 and was in a sling until late January. While the Jaguars plan to bring him along slowly, he's expected to be fully cleared for the start of training camp later this summer. "We're optimistic that we'll get there in terms of where we need to go," coach Liam Coen said Wednesday. "He'll be on a pitch count for those things. In terms of the where he has to get to, because he has little touch points he needs to reach before he can obviously get out onto the grass and do it full speed, everything's moving forward. He feels really good right now, so excited about that." Lawrence relayed that he's "very optimistic" he'll be ready well ahead of Week 1.