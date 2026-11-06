Lawrence completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard in the Jaguars' 33-16 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Lawrence unsurprisingly didn't have a high-volume night, as the Jaguars were progressively able to take control of the game with Joe Fagnano under center for the Ravens. The veteran signal-caller hit Parker Washington on a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown over the middle just before halftime for his one scoring pass, and Lawrence connected with eight different targets overall on the night. The 2021 first overall pick has now thrown for 1,932 yards with an 18:4 TD:INT and added 79 yards on the ground heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.