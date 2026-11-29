Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for a one-yard touchdown in the Jaguars' 37-20 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Missing a pair of key weapons in Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) and Parker Washington (shoulder), Lawrence still put together one of his signature crisp performances, completing a season-high 80.7 percent of his passes in the process. Lawrence distributed the ball to nine different targets in the absence of his top receiver and valuable pass-catching backfield weapon, and although he failed to throw a touchdown for only the second time this season, the 2021 first overall pick posted his first rushing score of 2026 on a two-yard run just after the two-minute warning in the first half. Lawrence will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 13 road showdown against the Bears where he may have at least one of Tuten or Washington back.