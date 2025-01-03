Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Miller logged a week of limited practices and will look to return after missing last Sunday's win over the Titans. The fourth-round rookie linebacker has recorded 80 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble across 15 appearances, including nine starts, this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Out for Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Won't return against Las Vegas•
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Questionable to return vs. LV•
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Solid effort in loss•
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Makes eight tackles in defeat•
-
Jaguars' Ventrell Miller: Still seeing significant role•