Share Video

Link copied!

Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Miller logged a week of limited practices and will look to return after missing last Sunday's win over the Titans. The fourth-round rookie linebacker has recorded 80 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble across 15 appearances, including nine starts, this season.

More News