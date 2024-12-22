Miller (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's outing against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Miller went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter, though the severity of the injury is unknown. With the rookie linebacker sidelined, Yasir Abdullah will likely assume the outside linebacker position in the meantime.
