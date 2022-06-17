Kumerow was released by the Bills on Thursday, but he is expected to be re-signed Friday for salary cap purposes, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Kumerow picked up an undisclosed injury this offseason that kept him out of one practice during the Bills' minicamp last week, though his anticipated re-signing likely indicates that this issue has cleared up. The 30-year-old wideout is currently signed to a one-year, $1.19 million contract with Buffalo and it is unknown what his new deal will be upon re-signing with the team. Kumerow has primarily served as a core special-teamer during his time with the Bills, playing 357 special-teams snaps over 21 regular-season games during the past two seasons.