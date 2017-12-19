Jerod Evans: Dumped from Green Bay's practice squad
The Packers released Evans from their practice squad Tuesday.
The timing of Evans' dismissal from the practice squad is curious after the Packers promoted fellow quarterback Joe Callahan to the 53-man roster, but it appears Green Bay is content to explore other developmental quarterback options to fill out the practice squad. Evans, a dual-threat signal caller out of Virginia Tech, first signed with the Packers in October following a brief stint with the Eagles during the offseason.
