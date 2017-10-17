Play

The Packers signed Evans to the practice squad Tuesday.

The addition of Evans will round out the quarterback room in Green Bay in the absence of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone). After suffering a foot injury during the Eagles' offseason program, Evans has found himself in an ideal situation for a potential appearance at some point this season, especially if anything befalls Brett Hundley or Joe Callahan.

