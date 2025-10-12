The Jets elevated Smith from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

It's Smith's first elevation of the season, and he is in line to make his 2025 regular-season debut against the Broncos on Sunday in London, England. The 26-year-old wideout logged 10 catches (on 13 targets) for 113 yards through three preseason games with the Jets but was unable to crack the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.