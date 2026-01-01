Stephens (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The injury appears to be a new issue for Stephens, given that he was not listed on Wednesday's practice report. He dealt with the same issue in mid-October but was ultimately cleared to play against the Broncos in Week 6, so Friday's practice report should shed light on his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills. The Jets could be without their top outside corners in Stephens and Qwan'tez Stiggers (knee) in Week 18, which would open the door for Keidron Smith and Tre Brown to take on larger roles in the secondary.