Stephens (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Stephens popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a neck issue. He was given the questionable tag for Sunday's regular-season finale despite not practicing Friday, and his status may not be officially known until the Jets announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Qwan'tez Stiggers (knee) has already been ruled out, so Tre Brown and Keidron Smith could be the Jets' two starting outside cornerbacks if Stephens also doesn't play.

