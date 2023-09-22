Zuerlein (leg) logged a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Zuerlein's ability to practice fully Friday puts him in good shape to return after a one-game absence. The veteran kicker steadily increased his participation throughout the week, as Zuerlein was limited Thursday after Wednesday's DNP. Whether the Jets choose to elevate kicker Austin Seibert from the practice squad prior to Sunday's game will be a telling sign regarding Zuerlein's availability, or lack thereof.