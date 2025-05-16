The Jets released Zuerlein (knee) with a failed physical designation Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Zuerlein landed on injured reserve after Week 8 last season due to a left knee injury but was activated from the list prior to a Week 17 matchup with the Bills. He didn't attempt a kick in that game and then was placed on IR afterward, ending his campaign having made nine of 15 field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 point-after tries. The Jets announced the current move earlier Friday, but the reason for his release wasn't known until the NFL posted its transaction log for the day. New York will move forward with Anders Carlson and undrafted rookie Caden Davis this offseason, while the 37-year-old Zuerlein presumably will need to prove his health in order to earn another opportunity.