Reddick is not present for Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Reddick, who joined the Jets via trade from the Eagles back in March, hasn't attended spring practices with New York as he seeks a new contract. The veteran edge rusher has put together four straight seasons with double-digit sacks, but with only one more year now remaining on his deal, Reddick is looking for an extension. The Jets could be more amendable to keeping Reddick around on a long-term deal after having let Bryce Huff walk in free agency. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Reddick's current absence goes against previous indications that he would attend his new team's offseason program.