Hooker was elevated to the Jets' active roster Saturday.

The 2023 third-round pick from Tennessee signed with the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 18 and has already joined the active roster. Hooker appeared in three games with the Lions in 2024, completing six of nine pass attempts for 62 yards. He's expected to operate as the Jets' No. 3 quarterback during Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, playing behind Brady Cook and Tyrod Taylor.