The Panthers cut Hooker from the practice squad Tuesday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

Hooker joined the Panthers' practice squad in late August after being waived by the Lions at the end of training camp. He was elevated to the Panthers' active roster for their Week 8 clash against the Bills to serve as Andy Dalton's backup due to Bryce Young being sidelined with an ankle injury. With Young fully healthy and Dalton and Mike White also on the active roster, the Panthers are no longer in need of Hooker's services, but the 2023 third-rounder should garner interest from teams looking to add a scout team quarterback.