Kinlaw recorded 40 tackles (27 solo), including 4.5 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and a recovered fumble in 17 games (all starts) during the 2024 regular season.

Kinlaw played in all 17 regular-season contests for the second straight season, but unlike in 2023 with San Francisco when he started just six games, he was in the starting unit every week for the Jets this year. The 2020 first-round draft pick thus notched career-high marks with 645 defensive snaps, 40 stops and 4.5 sacks. Kinlaw is set to become an unrestricted free agent upon the beginning of the offseason.