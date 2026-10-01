Sadiq was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, fellow TE Jeremy Ruckert (knee) also was limited, while Mason Taylor (thumb) didn't practice. In Taylor's absence this past Sunday at Detroit, Sadiq, a rookie first-round pick, broke out with seven catches (on eight targets) for 105 yards and one touchdown. Another hefty workload could be on tap for Sadiq in Week 5 at Chicago if Taylor remains sidelined and Ruckert also is less than 100 percent. First, though, the statuses of the three players will continue to be watched to get a sense of the overall situation.