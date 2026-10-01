Sadiq (back) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Sadiq has been limited in each of the Jets' first two practices leading up to Sunday's game against the Bears. The rookie tight end took a hard landing on a diving catch that resulted in the first receiving touchdown of his NFL career in the Week 3 loss to the Lions, so his back injury may be connected to that play. Sadiq will have one more chance to increase his practice participation level Friday before the Jets release their Week 4 injury statuses.