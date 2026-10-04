Sadiq (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

A back injury led to Sadiq being limited at practice from Wednesday through Friday, but it will not prevent him from suiting up for Week 4. It's unclear how close Sadiq is to 100 percent, but he is coming off a game in which he racked up seven receptions, 105 yards and a score on eight targets, and he could be busy again with fellow pass catchers Adonai Mitchell (finger), Mason Taylor (thumb) and Omar Cooper (ankle) all unavailable Sunday.