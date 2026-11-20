With Omar Cooper (ankle) ruled out, coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Sadiq could see more pass-catching opportunities Sunday against the Chargers.

In addition to Cooper, Isaiah Williams (ribs) will also be sidelined against Los Angeles. Sadiq could essentially handle WR3 duties behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, though it's not the easiest matchup against the Los Angeles defense. Still, Sadiq has a chance to see elevated snaps, which could obviously translate to more targets in the passing game. He's still difficult to get behind as a fantasy starter.