Sadiq (back) didn't catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 23-12 loss to the Bears.

Sadiq played through a questionable tag and tied Garrett Wilson for the team lead in targets, but the rookie first-round pick failed to record a catch as Geno Smith completed only eight passes. The Jets' banged-up offense will try to bounce back when they return home for Week 5 against the Browns. Sadiq had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Lions but has recorded only 38 receiving yards across the other three outings of his young NFL career.