Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Doing mobility work

Sadiq (hernia) isn't practicing Tuesday, but he's improved enough to jog on the sidelines while observing practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said last week that Sadiq had suffered a setback in his recovery but that the rookie was still expected to be ready for Week 1. Coming back from hernia surgery this spring, Sadiq has missed much of the offseason program and all of training camp, making it difficult for him to earn a significant Week 1 role. He nonetheless figures to contribute in some fashion this season after the Jets drafted him 16th overall in April. Mason Taylor will continue to draw first-team reps until Sadiq is cleared to practice.