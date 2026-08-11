Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Not practicing, but doing mobility work

Sadiq (hernia) isn't practicing Tuesday, but he's improved enough to jog on the sidelines while observing practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said last week that Sadiq had suffered a setback in his recovery, though Glenn also added that the rookie is still expected to be ready for Week 1. Coming back from hernia surgery this spring, Sadiq has missed much of the offseason program and all of training camp, making it difficult to earn a significant Week 1 role. He nonetheless figure to contribute in some fashion this season, after the Jets drafted him 16th overall in April.