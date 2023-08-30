Hardman doesn't appear in line to enter the season with a top-three role at receiver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Randall Cobb reportedly has seen more first-team work than Hardman, who injured a finger while playing with the second-stringers in a preseason-closing win over the Giants last Saturday. Hardman should get a few touches as a return man and as a No. 4 receiver when the Jets host the Bills in Week 1, but Cobb, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (plus tight end Tyler Conklin) are all more likely to lead the New York's pass-catching corps in targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.