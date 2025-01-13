Carter recorded 24 total tackles (20 solo) and one pass defended over 13 games in 2024.

Carter nursed a back injury for most of the regular season, which sidelined him for four games. Additionally, Carter played 384 fewer defensive snaps (647 snaps in 2023 compared to 263 in 2024) and made five fewer starts (six starts in 2023 to one in 2024), contributing to an immense decline in tackles (26 fewer) and passes defended (eight fewer) in 2024. The Duke product inked a three-year, $30.75 million extension with the Jets in September of 2024 and is under contract through the 2027 season. He's expected to remain one of the Jets' top slot defenders in 2025.