Cooper is listed as a backup wide receiver on the Jets' unofficial depth chart.

Cooper served as one of QB Fernando Mendoza's top targets at Indiana last season, finishing with a 69-937-13 line in 16 games. After turning in a 4.42 40 time at the combine, his prospect profile was enough for the Jets to use the 30th overall pick on him in the 2026 NFL Draft. Joining a receiving corps already boasting Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, Cooper wasn't destined for more than the No. 3 WR role in the offense, but he worked behind even Isaiah Williams in three-wide sets during training camp, and his current depth-chart slotting indicates he still has work to do to earn significant reps in New York's passing game.