Cooper (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Cooper will suit up for the first time since Week 1, when he sustained a high-ankle sprain on the Jets' first offensive possession of the season in an eventual win over the Titans. The rookie first-round pick out of Indiana returned to practice this week, turning in a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday and getting activated from injured reserve Saturday. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) out for another week, Cooper could potentially settle in as the Jets' No. 2 receiver Sunday, pushing Tim Patrick down a spot on the depth chart.