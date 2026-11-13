Cooper (ankle), who was a full participant in Friday's practice, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The same goes for top receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) as well as Adonai Mitchell (knee). The trio's full practice participation Friday suggests that all three players will be available Sunday, but their statuses' will nonetheless need to be confirmed ahead of Week 10 action due to their official game designations. Fortunately for fantasy managers who have shares in either of the Jets' top three WRs, the team kicks off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday.