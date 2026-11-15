Cooper (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Bills.

Cooper opened Week 10 prep listed as limited on back-to-back practice reports due to an ankle injury, but despite logging a full session Friday, the Jets tagged him as questionable for Sunday. Fellow WRs Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) also were listed as questionable, but all three now are available to the Jets offense. Cooper has been hit or miss this season, with two outings of at least 100 yards and exactly one TD, while he combined for a 9-88-0 line on 14 targets in his other three appearances.