Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Cooper (ankle) will undergo imaging Monday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Cooper played just one snap before exiting Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills after injuring his right ankle. Notably, the rookie first-round pick tweaked the same ankle in the Jets' Week 1 win over the Titans and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which resulted in a stint on injured reserve. The Jets are hoping that Cooper avoided as significant of an injury this time around, though even if his imaging yields good news, he could still be hard-pressed to suit up next Sunday versus the Chargers.