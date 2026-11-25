Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Cooper (ankle/hip) won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day.

The rookie wide receiver will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive practice while he continues to manage a pair of injuries, but the Jets aren't closing the door on Cooper putting an end to a one-game absence and playing this Sunday in Miami. In order to put himself in a position to suit up this weekend, however, Cooper will likely need to put in a full practice either Thursday or Friday. If Cooper ends up missing another game, the likes of Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams (ribs), Tim Patrick and practice-squad member Sterling Shepard could be in line for added snaps and targets.