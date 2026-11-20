Cooper (ankle/hip) will be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Cooper did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a pair of injuries, and he will wind up sitting out Week 11. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell will be the primary wideouts for the Jets, and with Isaiah Williams (ribs) joining Cooper on the sidelines, Malik McClain and Tim Patrick will be options when the team wants to get more receivers on the field, and per head coach Aaron Glenn -- via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com -- Sterling Shepard and tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor could also get involved.