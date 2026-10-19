Cooper brought in six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 26-19 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Making his return from a four-game stint on injured reserve due to an ankle sprain suffered on the opening possession of the season, Cooper hit the ground running and finished as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The Indiana product also recorded his first NFL touchdown on a 48-yard strike from Geno Smith early in the third quarter, and his instant production despite the layoff gives his fantasy outlook a significant boost heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Dolphins.