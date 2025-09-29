default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson is inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Susanna Weir of the Jets' official site reports.

With Johnson the odd man out Monday, Josh Reynolds -- in his return from a two-game absence -- Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Isaiah Williams are available to handle WR snaps and targets that don't go to clear-cut top option Garrett Wilson. In three games this season, Johnson has recorded a 4/63/0 receiving line on six targets.

More News