Johnson is inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Susanna Weir of the Jets' official site reports.

With Johnson the odd man out Monday, Josh Reynolds -- in his return from a two-game absence -- Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Isaiah Williams are available to handle WR snaps and targets that don't go to clear-cut top option Garrett Wilson. In three games this season, Johnson has recorded a 4/63/0 receiving line on six targets.