Knight again play a large role out of the Jets backfield Sunday at Minnesota with Michael Carter (ankle) listed as doubtful for that contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter departed the Jets' Week 12 win against the Bears early with what eventually was termed a low-ankle sprain, giving Knight and Ty Johnson elevated opportunities to produce. And both players did just that, as Knight turned a 48 percent snap share into 17 touches for 103 yards from scrimmage while Johnson had six touches for 78 total yards and a rushing TD on 24 percent of plays. Considering the Vikings boast the 14th-ranked run defense at 114.6 yards per game, both Knight and Johnson should have at least another week of useful performances as long as Carter is sidelined.