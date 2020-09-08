Halapio (Achilles) declined a practice squad offer from the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The Giants cut Halapio amid roster trims and hoped to bring him back to the practice squad, but the veteran center appears to be looking for a fresh start. The fact that he recently logged a workout with the Texans is an indication that he's healthy. However, Halapio is just eight months removed from an Achilles tear, so teams may wait until he's logged a few more months of rehab to sign him.