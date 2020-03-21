Halapio (Achilles) wasn't tendered a contract by the Giants and is now an unrestricted free agent, Matt Lombardo of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 28-year-old suffered a torn Achilles in the season finale and wouldn't be able to pass a physical, so the Giants opted not to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent. Halapio has no official timeline for his return but there's a chance he misses a significant chunk of the season, dampening his outlook as a free agent.