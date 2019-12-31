Play

Halapio suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Halapio was carted off the field during the game, so it was immediately apparent that the injury could be serious. The center is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what becomes of Halapio with a long road of recovery ahead of him. For the time being, Spencer Pulley will slot in as the No. 1 center on the Giants depth chart.

