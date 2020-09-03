site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jon Halapio: Back with G-Men
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
Halapio (Achilles) signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday.
Halapio was let go by the team this offseason after Giants failed to tender him a contract. The veteran is coming off a torn Achilles that he suffered in December of 2019, so it's not likely that he'll be ready to suit up for game action in 2020.
