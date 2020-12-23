site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Justin Evans: Cut by Bucs
RotoWire Staff
Evans (foot) was waived from the PUP list due to a failed physical Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old has been on the PUP list since late July due to foot surgery, and he won't be returning for the Buccaneers this season. It's unclear where Evans currently stands in his recovery.
