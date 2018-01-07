Moore is expected to announce his retirement but stay on with the Cowboys as their new quarterbacks coach, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reports.

The former Boise State QB finished last season on Dallas' practice squad after losing his backup job to rookie Cooper Rush, and Moore will finish his NFL career having appeared in only three games, all of which came with the Cowboys in 2015. His move into the coaching ranks would also seem to indicate that Scott Linehan will stick around as Dallas' offensive coordinator, as the two have a history together dating back to 2012 with the Lions.