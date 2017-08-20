Moore completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

While offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has full trust in Moore's abilities as a backup QB dating back to their time together in Detroit, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush has badly outplayed the veteran so far in the preseason, showing more arm strength and touch on his passes and looking like a much better option should anything happen to Dak Prescott. With the Cowboys already having a roster crunch on the 53-man roster due to the number of suspended players they'll have to juggle early in the year, it's unlikely they'll be able to keep three QBs, so their decision may come down to Linehan's comfort level with Moore's floor versus Rush's clear upside -- and in the NFL, upside almost always wins.