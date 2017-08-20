Cowboys' Kellen Moore: Preseason struggles continue
Moore completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
While offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has full trust in Moore's abilities as a backup QB dating back to their time together in Detroit, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush has badly outplayed the veteran so far in the preseason, showing more arm strength and touch on his passes and looking like a much better option should anything happen to Dak Prescott. With the Cowboys already having a roster crunch on the 53-man roster due to the number of suspended players they'll have to juggle early in the year, it's unlikely they'll be able to keep three QBs, so their decision may come down to Linehan's comfort level with Moore's floor versus Rush's clear upside -- and in the NFL, upside almost always wins.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...