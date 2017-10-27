Kellen Moore: Signs with Dallas' practice squad
Moore was signed to Dallas' practice squad Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Moore was released by the Cowboys on Thursday in order to make room for the signing of tight end Blake Jarwin. Moore could potentially be promoted to the active roster should either Dak Prescott or backup Cooper Rush suffer an injury.
More News
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...