The Cowboys released Moore on Thursday.

Dallas already had another backup quarterback on hand in Cooper Rush and didn't want tight end Blake Jarwin to get poached from their practice squad, so they promoted Jarwin to the 53-man roster and bid adieu to Moore, who hadn't appeared in an NFL game since 2015. It's not expected that Moore will draw much interest as a backup option elsewhere around the league, so if he goes unclaimed off waivers, he could remain in the organization as a member of Dallas' practice squad, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News.