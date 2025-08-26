McCutcheon was waived by the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

McCutcheon signed a futures deal with the Steelers in January and entered training camp with an outside chance of making the 53-man roster. He showed some flashes during training camp, and across three preseason games he logged five catches (on eight targets) for 66 yards and a touchdown. McCutcheon was unable to survive the Steelers' roster cuts, but assuming he clears waivers, he could remain in Pittsburgh as a member of the practice squad.