Lance McCutcheon: Joins Tennessee's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutcheon signed with Tennessee's practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
McCutcheon has had some impressive preseason performances, but the 26-year-old wide receiver hasn't caught any of his five regular-season targets, spread across 10 games with the Rams in 2022. If Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remains sidelined and another injury strikes Tennessee's receiving corps, McCutcheon could get a chance to play.
