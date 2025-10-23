default-cbs-image
McCutcheon signed with Tennessee's practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCutcheon has had some impressive preseason performances, but the 26-year-old wide receiver hasn't caught any of his five regular-season targets, spread across 10 games with the Rams in 2022. If Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remains sidelined and another injury strikes Tennessee's receiving corps, McCutcheon could get a chance to play.

