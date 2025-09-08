Lance McCutcheon: Exits Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers released McCutcheon from their practice squad Monday.
McCutcheon spent the offseason and training camp with the Steelers and caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown during the preseason. Pittsburgh opted to swap out McCutcheon for fellow WR Rakim Jarrett on the practice squad Monday.
