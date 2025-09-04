The Steelers signed McCutcheon to their practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Pittsburgh waived McCutcheon ahead of final roster cuts, but after a somewhat promising training camp, he'll now get to stay with the team as a member of the practice squad. The Steelers have one of the league's thinnest wide receiver groups behind DK Metcalf, so McCutcheon could be closer to the field than the average practice squad wideout.